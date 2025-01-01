52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5

Greencore

Greencore Expects Full-Year Results To 'Exceed Expectations'

Greencore Expects Full-Year Results To 'Exceed Expectations'

Greencore Expects Adjusted Operating Profit Above Market Estimates In FY 2023

Greencore Expects Adjusted Operating Profit Above Market Estimates In FY 2023

Convenience food firm Greencore Group plc expects adjusted operating of £74-£76 million (€86 - €88 million) in its financial year 202...

Greencore Appoints Catherine Gubbins As Finance Chief

Irish convenience food firm Greencore Group plc has announced the appointment of Catherine Gubbins as its new chief financial officer and executive directo...

Advertisement
Next
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com