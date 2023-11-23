52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Private Label

Greencore Announces New £350m Sustainability-Linked Facility

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article

Convenience food firm Greencore Group plc has announced a new five-year sustainability-linked revolving credit facility (RCF) worth £350 million (€402.5 million).

The new RCF replaces Greencore’s existing £340 million (€391 million) facility and a £45 million (€51.8 million) term loan and extends the UK-based group's average maturity profile to close to 4.5 years, the company said.

The new facility has the option of two additional one-year extensions and includes a £100 million (€115 million) accordion feature, which provides further potential financing facilities.

It incorporates performance targets that align with Greencore’s long-term sustainability strategy.

'New Financial Flexibility'

Dalton Philips, CEO of Greencore commented, "Greencore continues to deliver on its ambition to build a stronger, more efficient business serving our customers and consumers across the UK.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This new facility provides us with significant new financial flexibility to deliver on our growth objectives while aligning our financing arrangements with our sustainability targets."

The RCF is provided by Allied Irish Banks plc, Barclays Bank Plc, Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A. (trading as Rabobank Dublin), Danske Bank A/S, Irish Branch, HSBC Continental Europe, The Governor and Company of the Bank of Ireland.

Allied Irish Banks plc acted as sustainability co-ordinator and Bank of Ireland acted as agent, while Greencore was advised by IBI Corporate Finance.

Annual Performance

In October, the company said it expects an adjusted operating profit of £74-76 million (€86-88 million) in its 2023 financial year, exceeding market expectations.

Group pro-forma revenue increased by 4%, year on year, in the fourth quarter, while group pro-forma revenue for the full year grew by 13%, the company noted in a trading update.

Greencore will report its full-year results for the year ending 29 September 2023 on 28 November 2023.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Private Label

Eroski Focuses On Private Label And Debt Reduction
2
Private Label

Daymon Presents 2023 Private Brand Intelligence Report
3
Private Label

Jumbo Lowers Prices Of Own-Brand Meat Substitutes
4
Private Label

S Group To Discontinue Rainbow Own-Brand Range
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com