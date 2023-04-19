Greencore Finance Chief Emma Hynes To Step Down

Irish food group Greencore has announced that its chief financial officer Emma Hynes has decided to step down from the role.

Hynes will also relinquish her position as a director of the board, following the release of the group’s half-year results in May.

She will remain with the company for a transition period to help ensure a smooth succession process.

Chief executive officer, Dalton Philips commented, "In her many years at Greencore, Emma has made an enormous contribution to the evolution of the group, particularly in her current role as chief financial officer and her leadership over this time has been invaluable.

"On a personal note, I would like to thank Emma for her counsel and support since my appointment as CEO. On behalf of everyone at Greencore, we wish her all the very best for the future."

An Experienced Professional

Hynes is an experienced professional who assumed the role of Greencore's chief financial officer in April 2020.

Previously, she served in various finance leadership roles in the company over 11 years, including as group finance director.

The company has commenced its search for a new CFO and will make further announcements in due course.

In January, Greencore said it expects its full-year outturn to be at the 'lower end of market expectations' as industrial action and slow recovery from inflationary pressures hit demand and volumes.

The company's first-quarter revenue increased by 19% year-on-year to £463 million (€526.5 million), the group said, driven by inflationary effects, with manufactured volumes slightly down year on year.

