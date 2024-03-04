52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

Ukraine Needs Long-Term Plan For Food Exports To EU, Official Says

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Ukraine Needs Long-Term Plan For Food Exports To EU, Official Says

The European Union must allow Ukrainian food producers access to EU markets long term, rather than just extending measures year by year, leaving them at the mercy of political pressures, a senior Ukrainian official said.

Ukraine wants to permanently remove tariffs and quotas on EU agricultural imports by updating its trade deal with the EU, or at least extend the current suspension for three years, Markiyan Dmytrasevych, deputy minister for agrarian policy and food, said.

"We need something more convenient for planning," he told Reuters in an interview during a trip to Brussels. "A lot of resources go into these talks every year. Then we have new demands, new protests in the EU and its member states."

Ukrainian food exporters have faced a wave of protests, including blockades of border crossings, from EU farmers in recent months, with many angry over what they say is unfair competition from cheaper Ukrainian imports.

Import Duties And Quotas

The European Commission has proposed import duties and quotas on Ukrainian farm produce - originally suspended in 2022 after Russia's invasion, which hit shipments via the Black Sea - be lifted for another year to June 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

The proposal introduces an 'emergency brake' for poultry, eggs and sugar, allowing tariffs if imports exceed the average levels of 2022 and 2023.

A majority of EU governments backed the proposal, but the situation among lawmakers is unclear. A parliamentary committee is set to vote on the proposal on Thursday (7 March), but with a number of possible amendments.

They include extending the list of emergency brake products and adding as a reference year 2021, before Russia's invasion when Ukrainian exports to the EU were curbed by tariffs and quotas.

"That will not work for us," Dmytrasevych said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said Ukrainian farm produce was not harming EU markets. Ukrainian sugar imported into the EU made up less than 3% of consumption, he said, and prices in supermarkets were still above pre-war levels.

Indeed Romania had specifically asked for sugar imports, he said, while Hungary, with an effective import ban, had also needed Ukrainian sugar to balance prices.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

ICCO Sees Rising Global Cocoa Deficit In 2023/24 Season
ICCO Sees Rising Global Cocoa Deficit In 2023/24 Season
2
Supply Chain

Wincanton Withdraws Support For CEVA Deal In Favour Of GXO Bid
Wincanton Withdraws Support For CEVA Deal In Favour Of GXO Bid
3
Supply Chain

Kuehne+Nagel's Annual Operating Profit Nearly Halves
Kuehne+Nagel's Annual Operating Profit Nearly Halves
4
Supply Chain

Sugar Maker Cristal Union Takes Stake In TotalEnergies' Biogas Unit
Sugar Maker Cristal Union Takes Stake In TotalEnergies' Biogas Unit
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com