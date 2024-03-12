Retail Trade Volumes Increased In Hungary In January

Retail trade volumes increased by 0.6% in Hungary in January, compared to the same period last year, with calendar-adjusted volumes rising by 0.2% in specialised and non-specialised food outlets.

The data, from KSH – the Hungarian Central Statistics Office, found that volumes in automotive fuel retailing were down 4.6% in the period, while non-food retailing fell by 0.9%.

On a month-to-month basis, there was no change in the volume of retail sales.

Food And Beverage Stores

In terms of 'non-specialised food and beverage shops', which account for 76% of the Hungarian food retail market, the volume of sales rose by 1.0%, the data showed. Meanwhile, in specialised food, beverage and tobacco stores, volumes were down 2.1%.

Elsewhere, sales volumes were up 8.0% in pharmaceutical, medical goods, and cosmetics outlets, although they fell by 5.5% in books, computer equipment, and other specialised stores, by 6.4% in non-specialised shops dealing in manufactured goods, by 8.1% in textiles, clothing, and footwear shops, by 8.2% in furniture and electrical goods stores, and by 8.4% in second-hand goods shops.

Consumer Prices Increase

A separate study by KSH found that consumer prices in Hungary rose by 3.7% on average in February compared to the same month the previous year, with prices up 0.7% on a month-on-month basis.

Prices were 2.2% higher in food, compared to the same month in 2023, with the highest increases seen in sugar (32.8%), chocolate and cocoa (14.4%), non-alcoholic beverages (12.7%), buffet products (12.2%), and pork (9.4%).

At the same time, flour (19.6%), eggs (19.1%), cheese (15.6%), butter (15.3%), pasta products (13.4%), and milk (11.2%) all experienced price decreases.

Electricity, gas and other fuels were 9.0% cheaper, service prices rose by 10.0%, parking, car rental and motorway charges were up 10.8%, entertainment tickets rose 9.5% and recreational services wee 9.7% more expensive.

Prices of alcoholic beverages and tobacco increased by 5.3%, with alcoholic beverages seeing a rise of 5.9%. Pet food prices surged by 11.9%, while detergent prices increased by 11.0%. Pharmaceutical products experienced a 7.3% price hike, and personal care prices rose by 4.7%.