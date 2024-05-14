52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Drinks

Beer Consumption In Czechia Drops 2.4% In 2023, ČSPS Says

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Beer Consumption In Czechia Drops 2.4% In 2023, ČSPS Says

The consumption of local beer in Czechia declined 2.4% in 2023, driven by continued economic uncertainty and changes in consumer behaviour, according to the Český svaz pivovarů a sladoven (ČSPS - Czech Brewery and Maltster Association).

Beer exports from Czechia also witnessed a decline last year, falling by 4.3% year on year to a total of 5.17 million hectolitres, the association added.

The production of beer in the country declined 2.7% year on year to just above 20 million hectolitres in 2023. Out of this, 15.2 million hectolitres were consumed in the country and the rest was exported.

The consumption of Czech beer during the year declined by 1.35 million hectolitres compared to 2019 - the last year before the pandemic.

Tomáš Slunečko, executive director of the Czech Brewery and Maltster Association (ČSPS), stated, "For the fourth year in a row, annual beer production figures for the domestic market are below the 2010 level. Unfortunately, the expected recovery in sales last year was directly and indirectly hampered by the unfavourable economic situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This trend also continues to have a negative impact on pubs and restaurants, especially those in smaller towns and villages. At the same time, we are observing the changing habits of consumers, who are increasingly turning to non-alcoholic beer or mixed beer-based drinks."

On-Trade Sales

The sales of beer in pubs and restaurants dropped 30% during the year as more people preferred to drink at home.

The decline in consumption of beer in gastronomy also affected the overall average consumption of beer per inhabitant, the ČSPS noted.

Last year, it reached a historic low with a value of 128 litres, exceeding the lowest average consumption figures ​​during the COVID-19 restrictions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Traditional lagers with an alcohol content of 11-12% accounted for 57.3% of sales, while the share of draft beer fell to 38.2%, data showed.

Other Trends

Slovakia, Germany and Poland retained their positions as top importers of Czech beer.

Beer imports to the country declined 21% in 2023, with beer from foreign production representing only 2.9% of the total domestic consumption.

The consumption of non-alcoholic beer and so-called beer mixes increased by 9.3% to 1.42 million hectolitres.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beer in glass bottles accounted for 40% of sales last year, while cans accounted for 20% of sales in the non-alcoholic beer and beer mixes category.

Sales from kegs fell below one-third to 29% last year due to the slower return of consumers to pubs and restaurants. Beer in PET bottles retained an 8% share of total sales.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Drinks

Campari Has Taste For More M&A After Courvoisier Deal: CEO
Campari Has Taste For More M&amp;A After Courvoisier Deal: CEO
2
Drinks

Summer Of Sport To Help Revive Global Beer Sales
Summer Of Sport To Help Revive Global Beer Sales
3
Drinks

Beer Giant AB InBev Meets Q1 Revenue Forecasts
Beer Giant AB InBev Meets Q1 Revenue Forecasts
4
Drinks

Aperitif Sales Help Campari Limit Core Profit Drop In First Quarter
Aperitif Sales Help Campari Limit Core Profit Drop In First Quarter

Partner Content

Diebold Nixdorf Rolls Out New AI-Powered Offering To Combat Shrink In Retail 

By Diebold Nixdorf

KNAPP Demonstrates Expertise In Cold Chain Automation With OSR Shuttle Evo

By KNAPP

Canadian Lobster: The Perfect Protein For The Conscious Consumer

By Lobster Council of Canada

See more insights
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com