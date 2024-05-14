Beer Consumption In Czechia Drops 2.4% In 2023, ČSPS Says

The consumption of local beer in Czechia declined 2.4% in 2023, driven by continued economic uncertainty and changes in consumer behaviour, according to the Český svaz pivovarů a sladoven (ČSPS - Czech Brewery and Maltster Association).

Beer exports from Czechia also witnessed a decline last year, falling by 4.3% year on year to a total of 5.17 million hectolitres, the association added.

The production of beer in the country declined 2.7% year on year to just above 20 million hectolitres in 2023. Out of this, 15.2 million hectolitres were consumed in the country and the rest was exported.

The consumption of Czech beer during the year declined by 1.35 million hectolitres compared to 2019 - the last year before the pandemic.

Tomáš Slunečko, executive director of the Czech Brewery and Maltster Association (ČSPS), stated, "For the fourth year in a row, annual beer production figures for the domestic market are below the 2010 level. Unfortunately, the expected recovery in sales last year was directly and indirectly hampered by the unfavourable economic situation.

"This trend also continues to have a negative impact on pubs and restaurants, especially those in smaller towns and villages. At the same time, we are observing the changing habits of consumers, who are increasingly turning to non-alcoholic beer or mixed beer-based drinks."

On-Trade Sales

The sales of beer in pubs and restaurants dropped 30% during the year as more people preferred to drink at home.

The decline in consumption of beer in gastronomy also affected the overall average consumption of beer per inhabitant, the ČSPS noted.

Last year, it reached a historic low with a value of 128 litres, exceeding the lowest average consumption figures ​​during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Traditional lagers with an alcohol content of 11-12% accounted for 57.3% of sales, while the share of draft beer fell to 38.2%, data showed.

Other Trends

Slovakia, Germany and Poland retained their positions as top importers of Czech beer.

Beer imports to the country declined 21% in 2023, with beer from foreign production representing only 2.9% of the total domestic consumption.

The consumption of non-alcoholic beer and so-called beer mixes increased by 9.3% to 1.42 million hectolitres.

Beer in glass bottles accounted for 40% of sales last year, while cans accounted for 20% of sales in the non-alcoholic beer and beer mixes category.

Sales from kegs fell below one-third to 29% last year due to the slower return of consumers to pubs and restaurants. Beer in PET bottles retained an 8% share of total sales.