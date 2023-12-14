Demand For Waitrose's Own-Brand Products Increase Globally

Global demand for Waitrose's own-brand products has increased by 92% in the last decade as the upmarket UK retailer continued to expand into new territories.

Waitrose added that the sales of private-label products in foreign markets increased 14% compared to last year and the company expects growth of at least 10% for the next year.

Currently, Waitrose exports baked beans to Barbados, chocolate digestive biscuits to Singapore, peanut butter to Chile, wholewheat biscuits to Mauritius, Waitrose Cheddar to Hong Kong and mince pies to the Middle East.

It also operates 15 stores in Dubai and Abu Dhabi in partnership with Spinneys.

The Dubai Mall shop also offers a selection of John Lewis products, ranging from gifts to home accessories, as well as kitchen and dining products.

In the new year, the products will also be available in the Nakheel Mall in Dubai.

James Bailey, executive director for Waitrose said, “Waitrose has truly been overheard around the world and shoppers from Antigua to Vietnam want to get their hands on our products, which are renowned for taste, quality and provenance.

“We’re now expanding our international business to cater to the growing global demand from local residents and British expats who miss the taste of Waitrose from home.”

Export Portfolio

Recently, Waitrose showcased its food and drink items to several supermarkets and distributors, including those from Asia, Africa, the Caribbean and Europe as it seeks to expand its export portfolio in new and existing markets.

The retailer commenced exports of products more than 25 years ago, shipping to Hong Kong.

Currently, the brand can be found in 42 territories, including Malaysia, Chile, Jordan, Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand and nine Caribbean islands.

More than 2,000 Waitrose own-label products are now available around the world, including chilled, frozen, store cupboard staples and health and beauty ranges.

It also offers Essential Waitrose, Waitrose No.1, Waitrose Duchy Organic and Free From and plant ranges.

In 2023, Essential Waitrose Chopped Tomatoes emerged as one of its top-selling products, with international customers consuming 200,000 cans. Essential Waitrose Toilet Paper sold more than 120,000 rolls.

'Quality And Responsible Sourcing'

Jared Wright, CEO of Massy Stores (Barbados) Ltd, said, "Waitrose's reputation for quality and responsible sourcing has increasingly resonated with the Bajan community, as well as expats and tourists who are missing a taste of home.

"Sales have almost doubled in 20 years, with the range growing from groceries, chilled and frozen to health and beauty and wines.”

Verlie Vera, head of commercial for Dairy Farm International in Singapore added, “Our customers like the assurance that the Waitrose brand gives them, for quality, authenticity and provenance.

“This combined with the demand for products from the UK means we have had the opportunity to grow our range significantly over our 20 years of working together.”