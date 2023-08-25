Waitrose Owner John Lewis To Recruit For 10,000 Jobs

British retailer the John Lewis Partnership said it is recruiting for more than 10,000 jobs over the coming months – 1,700 permanent positions and over 8,400 seasonal roles.

The employee-owned partnership trades from 34 John Lewis department stores and a chain of 329 Waitrose & Partners food stores.

Seasonal Workers

It is seeking to employ over 2,900 seasonal workers for the department stores and over 2,800 for Waitrose, plus a further 2,700 workers for its warehouses and to deliver goods.

Britain's labour market has been tight over the last year but is showing some signs of cooling. However, official data published earlier this month showed basic wages hit a new record growth rate.

The John Lewis Partnership, which reported a £234 million (€272.7 million) loss in its 2022-23 year, is half way through a five-year recovery plan and has said it may seek external investment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Planning For Christmas

“We’re hugely proud of the way our two brands have become part of the excitement that surrounds Christmas and this is a great opportunity to be at the heart of that at such a special time," commented Lisa Cherry, executive director, people, at the John Lewis Partnership,

"Our customers are at the forefront of everything we do; we want to deliver a great festive season for them with inspirational products and the very best customer service courtesy of our brilliant partners.”

According to the group, successful candidates will receive a 'competitive' salary and training, with the potential for development opportunities.

Read More: Waitrose Joins Forces With Uber Eats For Rapid Delivery

Additional reporting by ESM