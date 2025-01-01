52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5

Kantar Worldpanel

Lidl, Intermarché Only Chains To Increase Market Share In Portugal

Lidl, Intermarché Only Chains To Increase Market Share In Portugal

Sales Of Plant-Based Foods On The Rise In Ireland: Kantar Worldpanel

Sales Of Plant-Based Foods On The Rise In Ireland: Kantar Worldpanel

After a record-breaking festive period, fruit and vegetable sales in Ireland grew €7 million year-on-year in January, a new report from Kantar Worldpa...

Sainsbury’s Slides In Latest Kantar Worldpanel Market Share Figures

Sainsbury’s was the only major UK retailer to post a decline in sales in the 12 week period to 28 January, according to the latest Kantar Worldpanel...

Advertisement
Next
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com