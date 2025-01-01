Kantar Worldpanel
Sales Of Plant-Based Foods On The Rise In Ireland: Kantar Worldpanel
After a record-breaking festive period, fruit and vegetable sales in Ireland grew €7 million year-on-year in January, a new report from Kantar Worldpa...
Sainsbury’s Slides In Latest Kantar Worldpanel Market Share Figures
Sainsbury’s was the only major UK retailer to post a decline in sales in the 12 week period to 28 January, according to the latest Kantar Worldpanel...
