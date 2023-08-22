Top 100 Most Valuable Food Brands Revealed: Brand Finance

Nestlé is the most valuable food brand in the world, with an 8% increase in value to $22.4 billion (€20.52 billion) according to a new report from brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance.
The Brand Finance Food 100 2023 ranking, which reveals the most valuable food brands across all sectors and countries, noted that the Swiss brand's performance was driven by its 'ability to meet evolving consumer preferences, stay ahead of trends, and effectively launch new products'.
In second place, Chinese dairy brand Yili has seen its brand value up 17% to $12.4 billion (€11.36 billion), while snack brand Lay's ranks third, seeing its brand value up 29% to $11.1 billion (€10.17 billion).
The rest of the top ten includes Danone (brand value up 13.8% to $8.9 billion), Tyson (brand value up 20.5% to $8.7 billion), Kellogg's (brand value up 4.3% to $7.3 billion), Quaker (brand value down 0.6% to $7.1 billion), Haitan (brand value up 7.8% to $6.2 billion), Mengniu (brand value up 10.1% to $6.1 billion) and Wrigley (brand value up 11.1% to $5.6 billion).
'Unmatched Global Reputation'
Commenting on Nestlé's position as the most valuable food brand, Savio D'Souza, valuation director at Brand Finance, commented, “With a rich heritage and a portfolio of trusted brands, Nestlé has built a legacy of success and an unmatched global reputation, enhanced by its enduring dedication to creating a healthier and more sustainable future for all."
The brand that saw the strongest year-on-year growth in this year's rankings is Healthy Choice, which ranks 82nd – the ConAgra-owned brand saw its brand value rise by 190% to $1.2 billion (€1.1 billion), according to Brand Finance.
The 100 Most-Valuable Food Brands
Ranked by brand value ($bn)
|1
|Nestlé
|22,427
|2
|Yili
|12,405
|3
|Lay's
|11,056
|4
|Danone
|8,942
|5
|Tyson
|8,722
|6
|Kellogg's
|7,281
|7
|Quaker
|7,084
|8
|Haitian
|6,235
|9
|Mengniu
|6,095
|10
|Wrigley
|5,602
|11
|McCain
|4,686
|12
|Lindt
|4,386
|13
|Doritos
|4,139
|14
|Kikkoman
|3,984
|15
|Hershey
|3,949
|16
|Barilla
|3,887
|17
|Cadbury
|3,830
|18
|Kraft Heinz
|3,605
|19
|Want Want
|3,504
|20
|Uni-President
|3,448
|21
|Cheetos
|3,423
|22
|Almarai
|3,377
|23
|Unilever
|3,320
|24
|Hormel
|3,311
|25
|Arla
|3,303
|26
|Oscar Mayer
|3,136
|27
|Tostitos
|3,019
|28
|Vinamilk
|2,991
|29
|Amul
|2,987
|30
|Mars
|2,780
|31
|Reese's
|2,749
|32
|Knorr
|2,608
|33
|Heinz
|2,536
|34
|Prèsident
|2,532
|35
|Kinder
|2,494
|36
|Lotte
|2,475
|37
|Bimbo
|2,330
|38
|Oreo
|2,326
|39
|Master Kong
|2,279
|40
|Cheerios
|2,275
|41
|Lean Cuisine
|2,216
|42
|Yakult
|2,140
|43
|Ajinomoto
|2,129
|44
|Shineway
|2,061
|45
|McCormick
|2,047
|46
|Campbell's
|1,962
|47
|illuma
|1,924
|48
|Enfamil
|1,881
|49
|Sanderson Farms
|1,859
|50
|Ruffles
|1,841
|51
|Spam
|1,838
|52
|Nissin
|1,813
|53
|Arawana
|1,807
|54
|Maggi
|1,799
|55
|Philadelphia
|1,773
|56
|Nature Valley
|1,743
|57
|Stouffer's
|1,718
|58
|Milka
|1,692
|59
|Nutella
|1,669
|60
|Aptamil
|1,645
|61
|M&M's
|1,633
|62
|Sadia
|1,558
|63
|Britannia
|1,544
|64
|WH Group
|1,528
|65
|Mission
|1,524
|66
|Valio
|1,501
|67
|Olam
|1,484
|68
|Belvita
|1,469
|69
|UNFI
|1,446
|70
|Bright Dairy
|1,429
|71
|Hellmann's
|1,368
|72
|Ferrero Rocher
|1,349
|73
|S-26
|1,335
|74
|General Mills
|1,331
|75
|Skippy
|1,318
|76
|Tate & Lyle
|1,270
|77
|Anlene
|1,265
|78
|Pepperidge Farm
|1,263
|79
|Marfrig
|1,214
|80
|Biostime
|1,210
|81
|Devondale
|1,174
|82
|Healthy Choice
|1,170
|83
|Anchor
|1,167
|84
|Olivoila
|1,166
|85
|Betty Crocker
|1,156
|86
|Yoplait
|1,152
|87
|Magnum
|1,139
|88
|Barry Callebaut
|1,137
|89
|Dr Oetker
|1,129
|90
|Snickers
|1,121
|91
|Bega
|1,111
|92
|Dairyland
|1,039
|93
|Pringles
|1,039
|94
|Mother Dairy
|980
|95
|Galaxy/Dove
|969
|96
|Jell-O
|940
|97
|Smucker's
|930
|98
|Gerber
|925
|99
|Activia
|922
|100
|Neilson
|920
All data compiled by Brand Finance.