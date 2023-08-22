Top 100 Most Valuable Food Brands Revealed: Brand Finance

Nestlé is the most valuable food brand in the world, with an 8% increase in value to $22.4 billion (€20.52 billion) according to a new report from brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance.

The Brand Finance Food 100 2023 ranking, which reveals the most valuable food brands across all sectors and countries, noted that the Swiss brand's performance was driven by its 'ability to meet evolving consumer preferences, stay ahead of trends, and effectively launch new products'.

In second place, Chinese dairy brand Yili has seen its brand value up 17% to $12.4 billion (€11.36 billion), while snack brand Lay's ranks third, seeing its brand value up 29% to $11.1 billion (€10.17 billion).

The rest of the top ten includes Danone (brand value up 13.8% to $8.9 billion), Tyson (brand value up 20.5% to $8.7 billion), Kellogg's (brand value up 4.3% to $7.3 billion), Quaker (brand value down 0.6% to $7.1 billion), Haitan (brand value up 7.8% to $6.2 billion), Mengniu (brand value up 10.1% to $6.1 billion) and Wrigley (brand value up 11.1% to $5.6 billion).

'Unmatched Global Reputation'

Commenting on Nestlé's position as the most valuable food brand, Savio D'Souza, valuation director at Brand Finance, commented, “With a rich heritage and a portfolio of trusted brands, Nestlé has built a legacy of success and an unmatched global reputation, enhanced by its enduring dedication to creating a healthier and more sustainable future for all."

The brand that saw the strongest year-on-year growth in this year's rankings is Healthy Choice, which ranks 82nd – the ConAgra-owned brand saw its brand value rise by 190% to $1.2 billion (€1.1 billion), according to Brand Finance.

The 100 Most-Valuable Food Brands

Ranked by brand value ($bn)

1 Nestlé 22,427 2 Yili 12,405 3 Lay's 11,056 4 Danone 8,942 5 Tyson 8,722 6 Kellogg's 7,281 7 Quaker 7,084 8 Haitian 6,235 9 Mengniu 6,095 10 Wrigley 5,602 11 McCain 4,686 12 Lindt 4,386 13 Doritos 4,139 14 Kikkoman 3,984 15 Hershey 3,949 16 Barilla 3,887 17 Cadbury 3,830 18 Kraft Heinz 3,605 19 Want Want 3,504 20 Uni-President 3,448 21 Cheetos 3,423 22 Almarai 3,377 23 Unilever 3,320 24 Hormel 3,311 25 Arla 3,303 26 Oscar Mayer 3,136 27 Tostitos 3,019 28 Vinamilk 2,991 29 Amul 2,987 30 Mars 2,780 31 Reese's 2,749 32 Knorr 2,608 33 Heinz 2,536 34 Prèsident 2,532 35 Kinder 2,494 36 Lotte 2,475 37 Bimbo 2,330 38 Oreo 2,326 39 Master Kong 2,279 40 Cheerios 2,275 41 Lean Cuisine 2,216 42 Yakult 2,140 43 Ajinomoto 2,129 44 Shineway 2,061 45 McCormick 2,047 46 Campbell's 1,962 47 illuma 1,924 48 Enfamil 1,881 49 Sanderson Farms 1,859 50 Ruffles 1,841 51 Spam 1,838 52 Nissin 1,813 53 Arawana 1,807 54 Maggi 1,799 55 Philadelphia 1,773 56 Nature Valley 1,743 57 Stouffer's 1,718 58 Milka 1,692 59 Nutella 1,669 60 Aptamil 1,645 61 M&M's 1,633 62 Sadia 1,558 63 Britannia 1,544 64 WH Group 1,528 65 Mission 1,524 66 Valio 1,501 67 Olam 1,484 68 Belvita 1,469 69 UNFI 1,446 70 Bright Dairy 1,429 71 Hellmann's 1,368 72 Ferrero Rocher 1,349 73 S-26 1,335 74 General Mills 1,331 75 Skippy 1,318 76 Tate & Lyle 1,270 77 Anlene 1,265 78 Pepperidge Farm 1,263 79 Marfrig 1,214 80 Biostime 1,210 81 Devondale 1,174 82 Healthy Choice 1,170 83 Anchor 1,167 84 Olivoila 1,166 85 Betty Crocker 1,156 86 Yoplait 1,152 87 Magnum 1,139 88 Barry Callebaut 1,137 89 Dr Oetker 1,129 90 Snickers 1,121 91 Bega 1,111 92 Dairyland 1,039 93 Pringles 1,039 94 Mother Dairy 980 95 Galaxy/Dove 969 96 Jell-O 940 97 Smucker's 930 98 Gerber 925 99 Activia 922 100 Neilson 920

All data compiled by Brand Finance.