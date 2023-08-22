52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Top 100 Most Valuable Food Brands Revealed: Brand Finance

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Nestlé is the most valuable food brand in the world, with an 8% increase in value to $22.4 billion (€20.52 billion) according to a new report from brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance.

The Brand Finance Food 100 2023 ranking, which reveals the most valuable food brands across all sectors and countries, noted that the Swiss brand's performance was driven by its 'ability to meet evolving consumer preferences, stay ahead of trends, and effectively launch new products'.

In second place, Chinese dairy brand Yili has seen its brand value up 17% to $12.4 billion (€11.36 billion), while snack brand Lay's ranks third, seeing its brand value up 29% to $11.1 billion (€10.17 billion).

The rest of the top ten includes Danone (brand value up 13.8% to $8.9 billion), Tyson (brand value up 20.5% to $8.7 billion), Kellogg's (brand value up 4.3% to $7.3 billion), Quaker (brand value down 0.6% to $7.1 billion), Haitan (brand value up 7.8% to $6.2 billion), Mengniu (brand value up 10.1% to $6.1 billion) and Wrigley (brand value up 11.1% to $5.6 billion).

'Unmatched Global Reputation'

Commenting on Nestlé's position as the most valuable food brand, Savio D'Souza, valuation director at Brand Finance, commented, “With a rich heritage and a portfolio of trusted brands, Nestlé has built a legacy of success and an unmatched global reputation, enhanced by its enduring dedication to creating a healthier and more sustainable future for all."

The brand that saw the strongest year-on-year growth in this year's rankings is Healthy Choice, which ranks 82nd – the ConAgra-owned brand saw its brand value rise by 190% to $1.2 billion (€1.1 billion), according to Brand Finance.

The 100 Most-Valuable Food Brands

Ranked by brand value ($bn)

1 Nestlé 22,427
2 Yili 12,405
3 Lay's 11,056
4 Danone 8,942
5 Tyson 8,722
6 Kellogg's 7,281
7 Quaker 7,084
8 Haitian 6,235
9 Mengniu 6,095
10 Wrigley 5,602
11 McCain 4,686
12 Lindt 4,386
13 Doritos 4,139
14 Kikkoman 3,984
15 Hershey 3,949
16 Barilla 3,887
17 Cadbury 3,830
18 Kraft Heinz 3,605
19 Want Want 3,504
20 Uni-President 3,448
21 Cheetos 3,423
22 Almarai 3,377
23 Unilever 3,320
24 Hormel 3,311
25 Arla 3,303
26 Oscar Mayer 3,136
27 Tostitos 3,019
28 Vinamilk 2,991
29 Amul 2,987
30 Mars 2,780
31 Reese's 2,749
32 Knorr 2,608
33 Heinz 2,536
34 Prèsident 2,532
35 Kinder 2,494
36 Lotte 2,475
37 Bimbo 2,330
38 Oreo 2,326
39 Master Kong 2,279
40 Cheerios 2,275
41 Lean Cuisine 2,216
42 Yakult 2,140
43 Ajinomoto 2,129
44 Shineway 2,061
45 McCormick 2,047
46 Campbell's 1,962
47 illuma 1,924
48 Enfamil 1,881
49 Sanderson Farms 1,859
50 Ruffles 1,841
51 Spam 1,838
52 Nissin 1,813
53 Arawana 1,807
54 Maggi 1,799
55 Philadelphia 1,773
56 Nature Valley 1,743
57 Stouffer's 1,718
58 Milka 1,692
59 Nutella 1,669
60 Aptamil 1,645
61 M&M's 1,633
62 Sadia 1,558
63 Britannia 1,544
64 WH Group 1,528
65 Mission 1,524
66 Valio 1,501
67 Olam 1,484
68 Belvita 1,469
69 UNFI 1,446
70 Bright Dairy 1,429
71 Hellmann's 1,368
72 Ferrero Rocher 1,349
73 S-26 1,335
74 General Mills 1,331
75 Skippy 1,318
76 Tate & Lyle 1,270
77 Anlene 1,265
78 Pepperidge Farm 1,263
79 Marfrig 1,214
80 Biostime 1,210
81 Devondale 1,174
82 Healthy Choice 1,170
83 Anchor 1,167
84 Olivoila 1,166
85 Betty Crocker 1,156
86 Yoplait 1,152
87 Magnum 1,139
88 Barry Callebaut 1,137
89 Dr Oetker 1,129
90 Snickers 1,121
91 Bega 1,111
92 Dairyland 1,039
93 Pringles 1,039
94 Mother Dairy 980
95 Galaxy/Dove 969
96 Jell-O 940
97 Smucker's 930
98 Gerber 925
99 Activia 922
100 Neilson 920

All data compiled by Brand Finance.

