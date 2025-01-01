52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5

Market Share

Diageo Set For First Post-COVID Annual Sales Decline

Mercadona Ends 2023 With 49 Stores In Portugal

Spanish supermarket chain Mercadona has expanded its presence in neighbouring Portugal by opening 10 new stores in 2023, reaching a total of 49 by year-end...

UK Grocery Inflation Drops To Lowest Level In A Year, Says Kantar

British grocery inflation eased to its lowest level in a year heading into September, providing some relief for consumers hurt by high prices and for the g...

