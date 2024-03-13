Mercadona Posts Double-Digit Sales Growth In FY 2023

Spanish retailer Mercadona has reported 15% growth in sales to €35.5 billion in its financial year 2023.

Out of this total, Mercadona generated €34.1 billion in Spain and the remaining €1.4 billion in Portugal, where it operates around 49 stores, the company noted.

The company said its performance was boosted by its long-term strategy of investing for the benefit of various stakeholders.

Implemented in 2016, investment in this strategy has reached €10 billion in the last seven years, including €1.1 billion in 2023.

The company has renovated and upgraded more than 1,350 supermarkets to its new efficient store model (Store 8) concept.

Mercadona plans to invest €5 billion in the next five years, including €1.1 billion in 2024, to expand its business in Spain and Portugal.

Net profit for the full financial year amounted to €1 billion, accounting for 3.1% of sales, while EBITDA increased to €1.9 billion from €1.6 billion in 2022.

Annual Highlights

Mercadona's market share increased by 0.6 points in Spain to 27.6%, with 2,400 store tickets per day, or 200 more compared to 2022.

The company attributed this performance to its efforts to offer quality products at an affordable price with more than 1,000 price reductions in April 2023 and February 2024.

The retailer group generated 5,000 new jobs in 2023 – 3,200 in Spain and 1,800 in Portugal – to take the total number of workers to 104,000.

It also increased wages by 3.1% in Spain and 1.4% in Portugal to help employees battle inflation.

Mercadona has reduced emissions by 38% from 2015 to 2022 for both direct emissions and removal of greenhouse gases and indirect emissions.

Last year, the company invested €42 million to add 224 new photovoltaic installations.

Mercadona's tax contribution in Spain and Portugal for the financial year 2023 amounted to €2.6 billion, with VAT seeing a 17% increase to €487 million.