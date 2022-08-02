Lidl, Carrefour The Best Performing Retailers In France In June/July: Kantar

Lidl and Carrefour were the two best-performing retailers in the French grocery market in the period from 13 June to 10 July, according to the latest data from Kantar.

According to the data for the P7 period, Lidl continued its momentum from recent periods, reporting a 0.2 percentage point increase in market share, to 7.5%, with the discounter benefitting from a gain of nearly 666,000 additional shoppers during the period.

Elsewhere, Carrefour also reported a 0.2 percentage point increase, with its hypermarket business attracting more customers (106,000 additional shoppers), who visited stores more often, Kantar said.

Elsewhere, its Carrefour Market supermarket business recruited an additional 346,000 shoppers during the period, while the retailer's convenience arm recruited an extra 258,000 shoppers, growing its market share by 0.2 percentage points.

Aldi, E.Leclerc See Growth

Also seeing growth in the period was Aldi, which gained 0.1 percentage points to reach 2.7% market share – the discounter recruited an additional 268,000 customers during the period, while also seeing an increase in visits.

Market leader E.Leclerc, which holds 22.5% of the market, also reported a 0.1 percentage point increase in market share, with the retailer also attracting shoppers more often, Kantar said.

Consumer Spend

Spending in French grocery channels rose by 5.1% during the P7 period, having declined 3.9% last year, Kantar said.

The proximity channel has shown the most growth, rising by 0.4 percentage points to 8.4% market share, while discounters and online are both up by 0.1 percentage points. The hypermarket channel is down 0.5 percentage points overall.

