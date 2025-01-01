52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5

Pizza

Orkla To Acquire Polish Pizza Chain Da Grasso

Orkla To Acquire Polish Pizza Chain Da Grasso

Dr. Oetker Sees Sales Up Across All Regions In Full Year 2019

Dr. Oetker Sees Sales Up Across All Regions In Full Year 2019

Bakery firm Dr. Oetker has posted a 12.3% increase in reported sales in its financial year 2019, to €3.39 billion, with its performance boosted by a n...

Dr. Oetker Sees Mixed Performance In Europe In Full-Year 2019

Pizza and baking ingredients giant Dr. Oetker has posted a mixed performance across its European operations in full-year 2019, with its Germany operations...

Advertisement
Next
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com