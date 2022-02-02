Carluccio’s Rolls Out Exclusive Range At Sainsbury’s

Carluccio’s, owned by Boparan Restaurant Group, has launched a new range of meals, pizza, pasta and sauces exclusively for Sainsbury’s in association with 2 Sisters Food Group.

The range has been developed by the head chef of Carluccio’s, Eric Chauvet, and the 2 Sisters Food Group Meal Solutions innovation team.

The recipes used in the range remain true to founder Antonio Carluccio’s ethos of ‘minimum of fuss, maximum of flavour’, the company noted.

Sarah Goodhew, NPD and innovation director at 2 Sisters Food Group Meal Solutions, said, “Our teams across the UK have relished the opportunity to recreate best-selling restaurant dishes for consumers to enjoy at home.

“Recipe development, in partnership with Carluccio’s head chef Eric Chauvet, has brought together expertise in chilled meals – from sourcing authentic ingredients to creating bold yet familiar flavours for each dish that matches the experience and ethos of the restaurants.”

Product Range

The range, comprising 16 products will be available this week onwards in approximately 306 Sainsbury’s stores as well as online.

It includes Italian meals, such as lasagne, hand-stretched woodfired pizza, and traditional sauces.

The range offers chicken parmigiana, beef pappardelle and roasted mushroom tagliatelle as meals for one as well as for sharing.

It also offers four 12-inch pizzas and a garlic bread SKU, including Quattro Formaggi and salami Picante with mozzarella pearls.

Other products include fresh pasta sauces in two variants - gluten-free and vegan – and three kinds of fresh pasta made by one of 2 Sisters' partners in Italy.

A 'Well-Loved And Trusted Brand'

Keith Packer, managing director of 2 Sisters Food Group Meal Solutions, said, “We know that consumers increasingly want to enjoy restaurant-quality food at home and we have developed these dishes to remain faithful to the Carluccio’s experience that the restaurant customers have come to know and love.

“In our meal solutions division, we’re always seeking new ways to demonstrate our expertise in preparing food to be enjoyed at home, and partnering with this well-loved and trusted brand has given us the opportunity to further grow our offer.”

Read More: British Shoppers Face ‘Great Food Reset’: 2 Sisters Food Group

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more A-Brands news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.