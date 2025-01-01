Poundland
Pepco's Underlying Sales Down 2.3% In Christmas Quarter
European discounter Pepco Group has reported a 2.3% fall in underlying sales in the Christmas quarter but said it gross margin had improved,...
Discounter Pepco Says 'Sales Challenges' To Continue Into 2024
European discount retailer Pepco Group cautioned that it expected 'industry-wide short-term sales challenges' to continue into 2024.
Advertisement
ESM
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com