Poundland

Pepco Says Supply Chain Disruption Continues To Dent Sales

Pepco's Underlying Sales Down 2.3% In Christmas Quarter

European discounter Pepco Group has reported a 2.3% fall in underlying sales in the Christmas quarter but said it gross margin had improved,...

Discounter Pepco Says 'Sales Challenges' To Continue Into 2024

European discount retailer Pepco Group cautioned that it expected 'industry-wide short-term sales challenges' to continue into 2024.

