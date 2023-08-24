52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

Pepco Group, B&M To Take Over Some Wilko Stores

By Reuters
Pepco Group, which operates discount retail chain Poundland, and B&M European Retail are set to take over a selection of former Wilko outlets, while others are set to close, after a buyer could not be found for the whole group.

The UK-based family-owned retailer said earlier this month it had fallen into administration, putting its 400 stores and 12,500 jobs in danger if a buyer could not be found.

Sky News reported Pepco Group was in discussions to acquire round 100 Wilko stores, while London-listed B&M European Retail could take on 40-50 shops.

'No Plans To Close Stores Next Week'

Administrator PwC said that contrary to an earlier statement from the GMB trade union, there were no plans to close stores next week and they would continue to remain open and trade "in the immediate term".

"While discussions continue with those interested in buying parts of the business, it's clear that the nature of this interest is not focused on the whole group," the administrators said in a statement.

"Sadly, it is therefore likely that there will be redundancies and store closures in the future, and it has today been necessary to update employee representatives."

Earlier GMB said it had been informed there was "no longer any prospect that the majority of the business will be saved" and this meant redundancies would begin in the coming week, with "significant" job losses expected.

About Wilko

Wilko, which sells everything from hardware goods to cleaning products, toys and gardening equipment, has an annual turnover of £1.2 billion (€1.41 billion).

It started in 1930 as a single hardware store in Leicester, central England, but fell victim to Britain's tougher economic environment and cost of living crisis, grappling with high inflation and 14 consecutive interest rate rises since December 2021.

Additional reporting by ESM

