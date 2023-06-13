Andy Higginson To Succeed Tony De Nunzio As BRC Chair

The BRC (British Retail Consortium) has elected Andy Higginson as its next chair, succeeding Tony De Nunzio as his tenure is to end in September 2023.

Higginson brings over 30 years of experience in senior executive and non-executive roles in the retail industry in the UK and internationally, covering major brands across the sector.

He served as the CFO of the Burton Group plc and Tesco plc, chair of Poundland, N Brown plc and Wm Morrison Supermarkets plc. Currently, he is the chair of JD Sports Fashion plc.

“More than ever, a strong collective voice is needed to advocate for the industry and to help retail businesses navigate change. I have seen the benefit of BRC membership from the company side of the fence, and I look forward to working with Helen and her team to make sure the interests of the wider industry continue to be looked after," Higginson stated.

British Retail Consortium

The BRC is the trade association for the UK retail industry, which seeks to make a positive difference to the sector and the customers it serves.

In the new role, Higginson will work with BRC CEO, Helen Dickinson, to guide the next phase of the organisation’s development and support the industry as it faces challenges in the market.

Commenting on the appointment, Helen Dickinson, chief executive at the BRC, said, “Andy joins the BRC as we deal with multiple public policy headwinds, with a General Election in the UK not far off.

"We have much more to do on this and big issues like climate change, creating a more inclusive industry, and reaping the benefits of digital transformation, and I look forward to working with Andy to drive forward our work in these areas.

Tony De Nunzio

Dickinson also thanked De Nunzio for his leadership and support over the past three years, which brought multiple challenges to the sector.

Under his leadership, the BRC emerged as a stronger organisation, delivering its strategic objectives.

Tony De Nunzio, outgoing chairman at the BRC, added, "I joined the BRC about six weeks into the pandemic and saw close up the massive shock that it caused to the industry. It was a privilege to work with Helen and her team during this period and see how the BRC supported the industry through this crisis with an absolute focus on making a positive difference.

"At the same time, we have successfully overseen an important phase of the BRC’s strategic development driving a public policy agenda, and lower costs through business rates and longer-term change programs. I wish Andy every success in his new role."

