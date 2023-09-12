52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Pepco Group CEO Resigns, Firm Lowers EBITDA Guidance

By Reuters
Share this article

European discount retailer Pepco Group has said that its CEO Trevor Masters will resign from the role with immediate effect, without providing a reason for the decision.

Andy Bond, chair of the board of directors, will assume the role of executive chair and will lead the overall management of the company until a new CEO is appointed, the company noted.

The firm also trimmed its full-year earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) guidance, which is expected to be slightly lower than previously anticipated, but still in-line with analysts' consensus.

Erste Group's analyst Krzysztof Kawa estimated that the profit warning implies high single-digit growth of EBITDA versus the previous 'mid-teens' increase.

Guidance Update

The retailer reported that the change in guidance was prompted by weaker-than-expected sales performance, but the company reaffirmed that it will meet the full-year target for opening 550 new stores.

ADVERTISEMENT

Masters, a former Tesco executive, joined Pepco in 2019 and first took over as interim CEO last March, a role he had worked in for a month, before he was promoted to a permanent position.

Shares in the Warsaw-listed group, which owns the Pepco, Poundland and Dealz brands, fell over 4% in morning trading, at the bottom of Poland's blue chip index WIG20.

Track all markets on TradingView

Challenging Times Ahead

J.P. Morgan analysts saw the immediate departure of the CEO as an indication of a challenging six to 12 months ahead for the company.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Management change with immediate effect may signal turbulence for the business in the near-term, but we do not see this as a negative development in the long run, expecting new leadership to adopt a more cost-conscious and returns-focused approach", the analysts commented.

At 08:19 GMT the shares were down 4.2%, pushing the year-to-date losses to more than 25%.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

UK Grocery Inflation Drops To Lowest Level In A Year, Says Kantar
2
Retail

All Of UK Retailer Wilko's Stores To Shut, Risking 12,500 Jobs
3
Retail

Co-op Extends Trial Of 'Dummy Display Packaging’ To Curb Shoplifting
4
Retail

Lidl Denmark, Dagrofa To Acquire Former Aldi Stores From REMA 1000
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com