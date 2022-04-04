SPAR Saudi Arabia Invests In Modern Supermarkets

SPAR Saudi Arabia opened two modern SPAR Supermarkets in January of this year as part of its ongoing investment in retail.

The new stores, located in the capital city Riyadh, employ 90 people for managing its operations.

The move has opened up career opportunities within SPAR Saudi Arabia for those interested in retail.

SPAR’s modern supermarket format offers customers a better shopping experience, with a wide range of loose and pre-packed fruit and vegetables in ambient and chilled categories.

Both stores feature self-serve and served butcher counters.

Both stores also offer a range of fresh bakery products, and customers can choose from a range of coffee options at CENSA Café outlets.

Store Highlights

The store in the Al-Nakhil neighbourhood opened on 19 January 2022. The sales area spans 840 square metres, offering more than 6,100 products.

The second outlet, located in the Irqah district, opened on 26 January and is the thirteenth SPAR Supermarket in the country.

The store offers more than 8,740 products, covering a sales area of 1,430 square metres.

It features a pizza counter, a roastery counter and the delicatessen department sits adjacent to the ready-made meal area.

The store is equipped with self-scan checkouts in addition to regular checkout counters, SPAR noted.

Elsewhere, SPAR Austria’s food retail business reported sales growth of 3.9%, amounting to €8.63 billion, in its 2021 financial year. This growth was above the Austrian food retail industry’s average decline of -0.3%.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Article by Dayeeta Das.