Jerónimo Martins Helps Delta Q Expand To Slovakia

Portugal’s Grupo Nabeiro-Delta Cafés has teamed up with Jerónimo Martins to bring Delta Q coffee capsules to Slovakia.

This expansion follows a strong performance in Poland, where coffee capsule sales now account for 15% of Nabeiro's business and Delta Q holds a 25% market share – thanks to its exclusive partnership with Biedronka supermarkets, owned by Jerónimo Martins.

Robust sales in Poland have even prompted Delta Q to install an additional production line in Campo Maior, Portugal, specifically for its new biocapsules made from plant-based oils.

Rui Miguel Nabeiro, CEO of Grupo Nabeiro-Delta Cafés, commented, “Capsules have been a key driver of growth. Jerónimo Martins is our partner in Poland, and now they're expanding to Slovakia with ten stores planned initially. Delta Q will be right there with them, just like in Biedronka."

Growth Trend To Continue In 2024

Nabeiro told reporters that the group expects revenue to reach €560 million in 2024, a 12% increase over last year's €500 million (up 8% compared to 2022).

This growth is fuelled by a combination of factors, including the recent acquisition of distribution company AMD Swiss, which is expected to contribute €14 million.

Innovation will also be a key driver, with new products launched in the past few years contributing to 50% of organic growth.

These include Swee ice creams, Ootie smoothies, and Unboring snacks under the new Delta House brand.

Grupo Nabeiro also introduced Delta Cafés Super Blends – a new line of soluble coffees with functional ingredients targeted toward everyday wellness.

Spain, Angola, and France remain the company's mainstays, with Spain showing significant growth in recent years. Switzerland, a new market, is already contributing €30 million, while Brazil is a smaller market.

Coffee Prices

Nabeiro confirmed an upcoming price increase for traditional Portuguese espresso.

He explained that the company can no longer absorb the exponential increase in raw material costs, particularly Robusta coffee, which has tripled in price over the past year.