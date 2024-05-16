52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Jerónimo Martins Helps Delta Q Expand To Slovakia

By Branislav Pekic
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Jerónimo Martins Helps Delta Q Expand To Slovakia

Portugal’s Grupo Nabeiro-Delta Cafés has teamed up with Jerónimo Martins to bring Delta Q coffee capsules to Slovakia.

This expansion follows a strong performance in Poland, where coffee capsule sales now account for 15% of Nabeiro's business and Delta Q holds a 25% market share – thanks to its exclusive partnership with Biedronka supermarkets, owned by Jerónimo Martins.

Robust sales in Poland have even prompted Delta Q to install an additional production line in Campo Maior, Portugal, specifically for its new biocapsules made from plant-based oils.

Rui Miguel Nabeiro, CEO of Grupo Nabeiro-Delta Cafés, commented, “Capsules have been a key driver of growth. Jerónimo Martins is our partner in Poland, and now they're expanding to Slovakia with ten stores planned initially. Delta Q will be right there with them, just like in Biedronka."

Growth Trend To Continue In 2024

Nabeiro told reporters that the group expects revenue to reach €560 million in 2024, a 12% increase over last year's €500 million (up 8% compared to 2022).

ADVERTISEMENT

This growth is fuelled by a combination of factors, including the recent acquisition of distribution company AMD Swiss, which is expected to contribute €14 million.

Innovation will also be a key driver, with new products launched in the past few years contributing to 50% of organic growth.

These include Swee ice creams, Ootie smoothies, and Unboring snacks under the new Delta House brand.

Grupo Nabeiro also introduced Delta Cafés Super Blends – a new line of soluble coffees with functional ingredients targeted toward everyday wellness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spain, Angola, and France remain the company's mainstays, with Spain showing significant growth in recent years. Switzerland, a new market, is already contributing €30 million, while Brazil is a smaller market.

Coffee Prices

Nabeiro confirmed an upcoming price increase for traditional Portuguese espresso.

He explained that the company can no longer absorb the exponential increase in raw material costs, particularly Robusta coffee, which has tripled in price over the past year.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Swedish Investor AP7 To Back Study On Mondelēz’s Russia Business
Swedish Investor AP7 To Back Study On Mondelz&rsquo;s Russia Business
2
A-Brands

Premier Foods' Annual Profit Beats Market Expectations
Premier Foods' Annual Profit Beats Market Expectations
3
A-Brands

Notes From Africa: Carrefour, SONU-AGRO, Skretting Nigeria
Notes From Africa: Carrefour, SONU-AGRO, Skretting Nigeria
4
A-Brands

Imperial Brands’ First Half Profit Lifted By Price Hikes, Tobacco Alternatives
Imperial Brands&rsquo; First Half Profit Lifted By Price Hikes, Tobacco Alternatives
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com