Jerónimo Martins Preparing For Slovak Market Entry

Jerónimo Martins has registered a Slovak website for its Biedronka banner, as well as a number of trademarks in the country, ahead of its entry later this year.

New platform dlahandlu.pl said that the Portuguese retail is already starting to develop a business infrastructure in Slovakia, with the group planning to unveil its first stores in the country at the end of 2024.

Slovakia Expansion

Last October, Jerónimo Martins announced plans to expand into Slovakia, to add to its operations in Poland, Colombia and its native Portugal.

Details thus far are relatively scant, with chief financial officer Ana Luisa Virginia noting that the planned Slovak business would be developed "from scratch", providing few other details.

Dlahandlu.pl also noted that as well as food stores, Jerónimo Martins is planning to introduce a chain of drugstores to the Slovak market.

ADVERTISEMENT

Expansion into Romania, another country thought to be on Jerónimo Martins' potential hitlist, however Virginia confirmed that it was not currently a priority.

Jerónimo Martins In Poland

In Poland, the group operates more than 3,500 stores, with the landmark 3,500th outlet opening in Skórzewo near Poznań at the end of November.

It was developed in line with Biedronka's chain's 'sustainable development' strategy, and was equipped with electronic price labelling, LED lighting along with CO2 refrigeration solutions, in order to enhance the sustainability credentials of the store.

Entry into Slovakia would put it head to head once again with British retailer Tesco, which is one of the leading grocers in the Slovak market. Tesco exited Poland back in 2020, citing losses linked to the country's Sunday trading ban.