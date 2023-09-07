Packaging Firm Smurfit Kappa In Merger Discussions With WestRock

European paper and packaging firm Smurfit Kappa has said that it is in discussions to merge with U.S. paper company WestRock.

The combined entity would be named Smurfit WestRock and will be domiciled in Ireland with its global headquarters in Dublin. The company did not disclose any financial details of the deal.

The combined group would see the coming together of 'two highly complementary portfolios to create a global leader in sustainable packaging', with an 'unparalleled geographic reach across 42 countries', Smurfit Kappa said in a statement.

Value Of Deal

The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the merger, said the combined entity could be worth about $20 billion (€18.66 billion)

Smurfit Kappa said the combined entity could log pre-tax cost synergies of more than $400 million on an annual run-rate basis at the end of the first year following the completion of the deal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Smurfit Kappa, which operates in 22 European countries and 13 in South, Central and North America, benefited from a boom in demand for packaging goods and e-commerce during COVID-19 lockdowns, but suffered a setback when economies reopened and producers started cutting back packaging stocks.

The Irish group last month reported a fall in first half core profit as it struggled to offset a year-on-year decline in volumes.

WestRock Focus

While WestRock, which is the second largest packaging company in the U.S., beat Wall Street expectations for third-quarter profit and said that it remains 'focused' on streamlining its portfolio and further reducing costs.

After the deal's close, the combined entity's shares would be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), the company said, while Smurfit Kappa would de-list from Euronext Dublin.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two firms have 'complementary portfolios with unique product diversity and innovative sustainability capabilities, with breadth and depth across renewable, recyclable and biodegradable packaging solutions', Smurfit Kappa said.

Additional reporting by ESM