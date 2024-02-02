Smurfit Kappa To Invest €54m In Spanish Bag-In-Box Plant

Irish packaging group Smurfit Kappa plans to invest €54 million to double the capacity of its Ibi bag-in-box plant in Alicante, Spain.

The investment seeks to strengthen the sustainability credentials of the plant’s operations and its product portfolio, with enhanced waste management systems and significant savings in energy consumption, Smurfit Kappa added.

'Expansion Plan'

According to Saverio Mayer, CEO of Smurfit Kappa Europe this initiative demonstrates the company's commitment to the bag-in-box division and is part of its multi-country expansion plan.

Mayer added, “We have invested €90 million in the Ibi plant throughout the last decade which has significantly enhanced our offering.

“Our customers know that when they choose us, they will get everything they need for their product, invariably resulting in a beautifully designed bag-in-box with a reduced carbon footprint.”

Bag-in-Box

Bag-in-box is a sustainable packaging option for many industries such as wine, juice, liquid eggs, dairy and also non-food applications, such as motor oil and chemicals.

“We are proud to be taking Ibi to the next level through this investment and creating a further 200 jobs for the local economy," said Pascual Martínez, general manager of the Smurfit Kappa Ibi plant.

“We have a talented and very skilled team here that can solve even the most complex challenge. I am excited about embarking on the next chapter for Ibi,” Martínez added.

Net-Zero Emissions

Last year, Smurfit Kappa announced it is on target to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 and has reduced CO2 emissions by 43.9% since baseline year 2005, according to its 16th annual Sustainable Development Report.

The report covers the company's progress from January to December 2022 in efforts related to sustainability via capital investment, operational improvement and collaboration with customers and other stakeholders.

In 2022, Smurfit Kappa reduced emissions by 4% and water consumption by 2.1%, while its waste-to-landfill intensity by decreased by 24% compared with 2013.