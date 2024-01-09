Sonae's MC To Close Go Natural Supermarkets

Portuguese retail group MC has announced it is shuttering its Go Natural supermarkets and has initiated a process to integrate the chain's workers into other banners within the group.

Go Natural operates eight supermarkets, seven in Lisbon and one in Porto, which will all close by the end of January, according to a report in The Portugal News. The Go Natural online store has already been closed.

MC, which is operated by Sonae, will continue to offer organic and healthy products in specialised areas across its network of over 300 Continente stores across the country.

The Go Natural brand will not disappear entirely, however. Go Natural restaurants, offering nutritionally balanced and eco-friendly meals, will continue to operate.

Go Natural branded products, such as meals, soups, drinks, and snacks, will also still be available in Continente supermarkets and online.

MC has not disclosed the total investment in the Go Natural brand or its overall financial performance.

In 2016, Sonae acquired a 51% stake in Go Natural supermarkets, expanding its presence in the healthy food sector. Founded in 2004 by Joana and Diogo Martorell, Go Natural had established itself as a pioneer and benchmark brand in the Portuguese healthy catering segment.

Sonae solidified its complete ownership of the supermarket chain in 2017 by acquiring the remaining 49% of Go Natural.

Furthermore, it strengthened its position in the organic food sector by acquiring Brio, a company specialising in organic food products, from The Edge Group in 2017.

This acquisition allowed Sonae to leverage Brio's expertise to enhance its Go Natural offerings.

MC, Sonae's retail unit, continues to operate several other brands beyond Go Natural, including Continente (supermarkets and hypermarkets), Continente Modelo (convenience supermarkets), Continente Bom Dia (neighbourhood supermarkets), Note (stationery), Zu (animal food), Bagga (cafeteria), Arenal (perfumery), and Well's (health, wellness, and beauty).