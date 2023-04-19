IPLC Announces Details Of Forthcoming Private Label Seminar

International Private Label Consult (IPLC) has announced details of its fifth Private Label Seminar, set to take place in Amsterdam on Monday 22 May, the day before the PLMA 'World of Private Label' trade show kicks off.

The seminar, A New Era for Private Label – Navigating New Retailer Buying Strategies, will explore research into retailer buying strategies being undertaken by IPLC, as well as feature presentations from global retail executives, commercial directors, and private label directors from around Europe.

About The Event

The programme for the day will begin with a welcome from Koen de Jong, managing partner of IPLC, followed by an introduction to the seminar by Paul Stainton, partner UK, IPLC. The seminar will then feature presentations from Malachy O'Connor, partner Ireland, IPLC on IPLC's latest research into the 'new era' of private label products.

Other topics to be discussed during the seminar include a discussion of retailer needs in private label today by Arjan Both, senior vice president Walmart Food Sourcing, followed by a presentation on open cost calculation by Willem ten Hove, commercial director of ITS Manufacturing in the Netherlands.

Elsewhere, Francesco Pastore, group chief marketing and sales officer, Sofidel Group in Italy, will speak on the topic of 'tackling the inflation challenge', while Ana Cristina Amaral, private label director at Sonae in Portugal, will talk about the 'importance of collaboration' in private label development.

Finally, Dmytro Tsygankow, commercial director of Fozzy Supermarkets in Ukraine, will discuss how the retailer has been able to continue to serve its customers during times of war.

Panel Discussion

The seminar will conclude with a panel discussion moderated by Paolo Palomba, partner Italy, IPLC, on how to ensure a win-win future in private label for all stakeholders. Panellists include Tobias Ambrosius, managing director of Wingert Foods in Germany, Mette Rothmann, CCO of Nopa Nordic Group in Denmark, Filip van de Vyver, commercial director of Biscuiterie Thijs in Belgium, and Isabelle Le Saux, managing director of Partner in Petfood in France.

The seminar will be held at Novotel Amsterdam City, which is just a seven-minute walk from the RAI exhibition center. The cost for participation in the seminar is €450. More details can be found here.

