52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Portugal's MC Strengthens Market Position in Grocery Sector

By Branislav Pekic
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Portugal's MC Strengthens Market Position in Grocery Sector

Portuguese retail chain MC has reported a 9.4% year-on-year revenue increase, to €1.6 billion, in the first quarter of 2024, driven by strong performances in its grocery and health & beauty segments.

While food price increases were significantly lower in in the quarter (1.2%) compared to the previous year (20.5%), market competition in Portugal remained intense.

Despite this, the Sonae-owned retailer managed to solidify its market share, it said.

Store Opening Programme

During the period, MC stayed on track with its plans to open new stores and renovate existing ones.

It opened 28 stores in the quarter, including six new Continente Bom Dia convenience outlets. These investments, along with improvements to its IT and logistics infrastructure, led to €57 million in capex (+15%) during the period.

ADVERTISEMENT

MC's free cash flow (FCF) was negative at €20 million, an improvement from the negative €86 million FCF in Q1 2023 due to better operational performance and positive calendar effects, it added.

MC maintains a strong balance sheet with a net debt of €507 million and a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.7x at the end of March (down from 2.8x at the end of Q1 2023).

MC also said it expects to receive the necessary approval to finalise the acquisition of pet care retailer Druni in Q2 2024. Sonae acquired 81% of Musti's shares last November for around €700 million.

Recycling Initiative

During the quarter, MC launched a pilot recycling project, called Ecospot, in 11 Continente stores across the Greater Porto area. The programme aims to encourage the recycling of plastic packaging for yogurt and dairy desserts, and runs until July 31.

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of the initiative, MC has partnered with 12 school groups in the region, representing over 50 schools. These schools will receive donations based on the amount of packaging collected, with a maximum of €1,500 per group.

Every kilogram of packaging collected translates to a €3 donation for the partnered schools.

Once collected, the packaging will be sent to Lipor for processing and then to Intraplás, a company that assesses the recycling process. This assessment will evaluate the quality and quantity of the recycled material, along with its potential for use in new packaging and products.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Albert Heijn To Achieve Emission-Free Deliveries For Customers, Stores By 2030
Albert Heijn To Achieve Emission-Free Deliveries For Customers, Stores By 2030
2
Retail

Carrefour Romania Launches Initiative To Fight Inflation
Carrefour Romania Launches Initiative To Fight Inflation
3
Retail

UK Shop Price Growth Back To Normal, Retailers Say
UK Shop Price Growth Back To Normal, Retailers Say
4
Retail

Axfood Names Shoan Etemadi As New Managing Director Of Hemköpskedjan
Axfood Names Shoan Etemadi As New Managing Director Of Hemk&ouml;pskedjan

Partner Content

Diebold Nixdorf Rolls Out New AI-Powered Offering To Combat Shrink In Retail 

By Diebold Nixdorf

KNAPP Demonstrates Expertise In Cold Chain Automation With OSR Shuttle Evo

By KNAPP

Canadian Lobster: The Perfect Protein For The Conscious Consumer

By Lobster Council of Canada

See more insights
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com