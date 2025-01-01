South Korea
E-Commerce Market Continues To Soar In South Korea
The e-commerce market in South Korea is set to reach a value of KRW222.1 trillion (€149.9 billion) by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the next fo...
Personalised Nutrition Market Hits New Heights In Japan
Demand for personalised nutrition continues to rise in Japan, according to GlobalData, with 38% of Japanese consumers stating that they are either 'always'...
Advertisement
ESM
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com