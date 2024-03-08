Coca-Cola Launches Limited-Edition K-WAVE Zero Sugar For K-Pop Fans

Coca‑Cola has launched a limited-edition flavour K-WAVE Zero Sugar drink and a suite of music-focused digital and IRL experiences for K-Pop fans.

According to the company, Coca‑Cola K-WAVE Zero Sugar infuses the taste of Coca‑Cola with fruity-flavoured K-Pop magic.

“The world of K-Pop exists because of the fans, and we couldn’t be more excited to celebrate fans’ devotion to the artists and music that they love, through this unique creation,” said JY Park, founder of JYP Entertainment.

“We hope fans feel the love and appreciation we have for their support through the launch of a new Coca‑Cola flavour dedicated to their fandom and digital and physical experiences that connect them even more to their favourite artists.”

The design of the beverage can is inspired by the metallic, youthful energy of a K-Pop concert.

ADVERTISEMENT

It features LED screen patterns in vibrant greens, pinks and purples, as well as a cross-cultural interpretation of the iconic Coca‑Cola Spencerian Script.

Coca‑Cola K-WAVE Zero Sugar will be available in the United States, Spain, Singapore, South Korea and other markets around the world.

Immersive AI Experience

Coca‑Cola's Creations Hub will also launch an immersive AI experience that will allow K-Pop fans to use the technology to embed their voice, name and face into the 'Like Magic' music video alongside their idols, then download and share their custom creation on social media.

Fans can also look forward to an exclusive, live K-Pop concert on 2 June, featuring artists from JYP Entertainment, including Stray Kids, ITZY, and NMIXX.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Immersing fans in the vibrant world of K-Pop, Coca‑Cola K-WAVE Zero Sugar is a celebration of shared passions from all over the world," said Jung Hyun Kwon, category lead for Japan and South Korea at The Coca‑Cola Company.

"By collaborating with some of the biggest names in K-Pop culture, Coca‑Cola K-WAVE Zero Sugar is bringing fans together through innovative experiences that bring to life their special and unique devotion to their favourite artists, and the powerful impact that K-Pop has on culture."

Apparel and Accessories

The beverage giant has also teamed up with genderless fashion brand PRIVATE POLICY to launch apparel and accessories—ranging from t-shirts and hoodies to handbags, jewellery and belts—inspired by the limited-edition beverage

The collection was unveiled at New York Fashion Week in February of this year. It is available for pre-order at PRIVATE POLICY's website and for purchase at select retail stores around the world starting 29 March 29.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You truly discover a new way to achieve borderless creativity when you have the opportunity to work with an innovative partner like Coca‑Cola,” said Siying Qu, designer and co-founder of PRIVATE POLICY.

"Our mission is to create work that celebrates diversity, builds communities, and sparks meaningful conversations for those who have a passion for fashion.”