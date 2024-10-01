Starbucks
Starbucks Reports Drop In Comparable Sales, Earnings As Global Demand Suffers
Starbucks reported a 7% drop in global comparable sales for the fourth quarter as the coffee chain struggles to revive demand for its pricey lattes in the...
Starbucks Pulls Annual Forecasts Amid Turnaround Under New CEO
Starbucks Corp has suspended its annual forecasts as new CEO Brian Niccol looks to turn around the coffee giant struggling to stem waning customer demand.
