Nestlé And Starbucks Celebrate Five Years Of Global Coffee Alliance

Nestlé and Starbucks are celebrating five years of their global coffee alliance, established in 2018 to accelerate and expand Starbucks brands in consumer packaged goods (CPG) and foodservice channels.

The alliance has allowed Nestlé and Starbucks to offer a range of new products for the at-home category and foodservice channel.

These include, among others, Starbucks capsules for the Nespresso and Nescafé Dolce Gusto systems, whole bean, roast and ground and premium instant Starbucks coffees, K-Cup pods and creamers, the company noted.

The food giant organised an event, attended by Nestlé CEO Mark Schneider and Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan, to mark the occasion at its headquarters, in Vevey, Switzerland.

Schneider commented, "Nestlé and Starbucks are deeply committed to growing this business. The results show that. The outstanding collaboration between the two teams is based on common shared values and a commitment to deliver exceptional coffee that is responsibly and sustainably sourced."

Global Coffee Alliance

Building on the experience and capabilities of both companies, the alliance has developed new products and introduced the brand to new formats and markets.

In the past five years, Nestlé has expanded the Starbucks on-the-go business globally and recently launched a range of ready-to-drink coffee beverages across Southeast Asia and Oceania.

In 2022, the Starbucks business generated $1.6 billion (€1.5 billion) in incremental sales for Nestlé.

The alliance has also expanded the reach of Starbucks branded premium products to nearly 80 markets worldwide, and to date, more than 14 billion cups are brewed at home and served through foodservice channels, Nestlé added.

Laxman Narasimhan, CEO of Starbucks Coffee Company, said, "The formation of the global coffee alliance has allowed both companies to focus on their core strengths, which has proven to be highly successful over the past five years.

"We are confident that there remains enormous opportunity for the Starbucks brand in this segment and only expect this business to continue to grow and reach more consumers through the alliance."