Brazil Meatpackers Complain About Delays To Health Certificates

The Brazilian Animal Protein Association (ABPA) has complained that companies are facing delays in the issuance of international health certificates, a situation that is expected to disrupt exports and meat supplies.

Issuance of such certificates has been delayed since the end of January, when federal auditors started to demand a restructuring of their career and better work conditions, ABPA said in a statement.

"The mobilisation immediately puts live cargo at risk and compromises the import and export of genetic material, which are highly sensitive to transit time," said ABPA, which represents companies including JBS and BRF. "In the short term, the delay in production lines could impact product supply."

ABPA said that it was urging the Brazilian government to find a negotiated solution with the auditors.

Anffa, the union group that represents federal auditors, did not have an immediate comment related to ABPA's concerns.

Starbucks Brazil

Elsewhere, food retailer Zamp which operates Burger King and Popeyes restaurants in Brazil, is in talks with Starbucks to operate the brand in Latin America's largest economy, the firm said in a statement on Wednesday.

Zamp added in a securities filing that no proposal had been made so far.

The news came as Zamp in a separate statement also said its main shareholder, Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala, had reached a controlling stake in the firm.

The talks with Starbucks were initially reported on Tuesday by local media.

In December, Southrock, the current operator of the coffee shop chain in the country, entered into bankruptcy protection.