Retail

Target Adds Starbucks Menu To Its Drive Up Service

By Dayeeta Das
US variety retailer Target has added Starbucks to its Drive Up service following a successful pilot.

The nationwide rollout of Drive Up with Starbucks allows shoppers to order and receive beverages or food from Starbucks while picking up their Drive Up orders, the company noted.

Target has commenced the roll out of the service, which will be available in over 1,700 stores featuring a Starbucks cafe by October of this year.

"Our guests have long told us Drive Up is a game-changer, adding convenience to their daily life, especially when they're short on time," said Mark Schindele, chief stores officer of Target.

"We've continued listening to our guests, who've told us overwhelmingly that Drive Up with Starbucks would bring even more ease and joy to every Target run. This one-of-a-kind service — available only at Target — is the latest example of how we're innovating every day to meet the needs of our guests."

How It Works

The Target app sends a prompt to place a beverage or food order from the Starbucks menu after shoppers indicate on the app that they are on the way to pick up their Drive Up from a participating Target store.

Shoppers then select food and beverage items from the Starbucks menu and click on 'Add for Drive Up' before paying for the order.

After parking in the drive-up area and tapping 'I'm here' on the app, a Target team member delivers the Starbucks order along with the Drive Up purchase to the car for free.

The Drive Up with Starbucks service builds upon the retailer's more than 20-year partnership with Starbucks.

"Starbucks has a long history of adapting and innovating how we serve our customers, meeting them where they are," said Mark Ring, senior vice president of US Licensed Stores, Starbucks Canada and Siren Retail.

"Offering the Starbucks Experience to the Target Drive Up guest is a great example of two iconic brands creating a joyful moment in a way that Starbucks and Target are uniquely positioned to do together."

