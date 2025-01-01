52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5

Studenac

Croatian Retailer Studenac Cancels IPO Plans

Croatian Retailer Studenac Cancels IPO Plans

Studenac Obtains Antitrust Approval For Acquisition Of Slovenia's Kea

Studenac Obtains Antitrust Approval For Acquisition Of Slovenia's Kea

Croatian retailer Studenac has obtained approval from antitrust regulators for the acquisition of Slovenian retail chain, Kea.

Studenac Obtains Loan Worth €40m From EBRD For Expansion

Studenac has secured a €40-million loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to support its growth strategy.

Advertisement
Next
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com