Studenac Obtains Antitrust Approval For Acquisition Of Slovenia's Kea
Croatian retailer Studenac has obtained approval from antitrust regulators for the acquisition of Slovenian retail chain, Kea.
Studenac Obtains Loan Worth €40m From EBRD For Expansion
Studenac has secured a €40-million loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to support its growth strategy.
