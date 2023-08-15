52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Studenac Expands Pop-Up Concept To Nine Locations

By Dayeeta Das
Croatian retailer Studenac has expanded its pop-up concept to nine locations along the Adriatic coast this summer.

In August of 2022, Studenac tested its first pop-up store in Camp Sirena in Novigrad.

The new outlets in Rabac, Dramalj, Zaton near Zadar, Selce, Ičići, Krk, Vis, Zadar, and Tribunj offer a select assortment based on the to-go range and packaged products suitable for quick consumption, the retailer added.

Head of innovation projects in Studenac, Gordana Kartelo, stated, "Last year's pop-up pilot project in Novigrad proved to be a complete success of a unique retail model in Croatia.

"So, this year it was expanded in the camps and on the beaches, and we plan to set it up in urban areas on the coast and the continental part of the country. The concept will be upgraded following the development of Studenac, feedback from customers, and the sales team in the field."

Pop-Up Stores

Pop-up stores follow the principles of neighbourhood stores and adapt to the needs of the micro-community.

It helps customers to find "both the small and the essential" at any moment in a very short time, according to Studenac.

The retailer believes that the pop-up concept raises the neighbourhood store format to a higher level, because it is a mobile store that functions according to the needs and movement of people, and caters to the community.

Recently, the Croatian proximity retail chain expanded its retail network to more than 1,200 stores with the acquisition of Špar Trgovina.

The acquisition will strengthen Studenac's presence in continental Croatia, enabling customers to make faster and more convenient everyday purchases, the company added.

