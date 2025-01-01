52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5

Sugar Tax

UK PM Truss Preparing To Scrap Sugar Tax On Soft Drinks: The Times

UK PM Truss Preparing To Scrap Sugar Tax On Soft Drinks: The Times

Oman To Impose Drinks, Tobacco Taxes To Boost Revenues

Oman To Impose Drinks, Tobacco Taxes To Boost Revenues

Oman will impose a new tax on sugary drinks and tobacco products starting on June 15, as the small Gulf oil producer seeks to boost state revenues strained...

Irn-Bru Maker Says Almost All Drinks Now Exempt From Sugar Tax

Irn-Bru maker A.G.Barr Plc has said that almost all of its soft drinks are now exempt from a sugar tax levied by Britain which sent beverage makers scuttli...

Advertisement
Next
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com