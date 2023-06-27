Quick Commerce Firm Getir To Wind Up Operations In France

Quick commerce platform Getir has announced its decision to leave the French market.

According to news portal Le Parisien, which quoted a press release sent to the AFP news agency, the Turkish quick commerce player is leaving France as it deems the country to be 'too administratively restrictive'.

It is currently searching for a buyer for 'all or part of the business in France', Le Parisien reported.

Defining 'Dark Stores'

Getir established a presence in France in 2021, but its ability to trade has been impacted by the French government's decision to define 'dark stores' – the city centre premises used by Getir and others to fulfil deliveries – as warehouses rather than retail establishments, paving the way for regulation by municipal authorities.

Rival quick commerce operator Flink also announced plans to leave France, citing similar concerns.

Affected Jobs

According to reports, Getir employs around 1,800 personnel in France on both permanent and fixed-term contracts, whose future is uncertain.

Le Parisien quoted Johann Tchissambou, CFDT union representative, as saying that the company's plans to depart France are "disrespectful to these employees who had so much hope for the company's future". The union has demanded that salary payments be guaranteed until at least September.

In May, Dutch retailer Jumbo said that it was ending its partnership with Getir, which commenced in January 2022, describing it as a 'logical moment' for it to end the collaboration between the two companies.

