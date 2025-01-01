52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
U2 Supermercato

Amazon Fresh Launches In Milan

Il Viaggiator Goloso Launches Italian Craft Beer Range

Il Viaggiator Goloso, the private label brand of Italian grocery retailer Unes Group, has launched a new line of craft beers produced in Italy. The new...

Italy's Unes Group Introduces 'Workplace By Facebook'

Unes Group has become the first grocery retailer in Italy to adopt Workplace by Facebook as a business communication tool. Facebook’s social netwo...

