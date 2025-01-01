U2 Supermercato
Il Viaggiator Goloso Launches Italian Craft Beer Range
Il Viaggiator Goloso, the private label brand of Italian grocery retailer Unes Group, has launched a new line of craft beers produced in Italy. The new...
Italy's Unes Group Introduces 'Workplace By Facebook'
Unes Group has become the first grocery retailer in Italy to adopt Workplace by Facebook as a business communication tool. Facebook’s social netwo...
