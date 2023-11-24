Unes Drops ‘Every Day Low Price’ Policy

Italian supermarket chain Unes has announced it is dropping its 'Every Day Low Price' policy, opting for a more traditional approach involving flyers, promotions, and a loyalty app.

The new approached was launched at the group's store in Via Val di Sole in Milan (established in 1967) and will subsequently extend to its store in Rovagnasco (Segrate, Milan), with plans for a complete rollout across the entire network in 2024.

This transformation involves converting the 'U! Come tu mi vuoi' and 'U2 Supermercato' banners to Unes, accompanied by the new tagline 'Vicini di spesa' (Shopping neighbours).

According to the retailer, the new approach seeks to position Unes as the preferred destination for daily household shopping, offering convenient, high-quality products and an enhanced customer experience.

Customer Engagement

The updated commercial strategy includes the introduction of engaging promotional leaflets featuring various offers and the launch of a new customer loyalty app.

The app enables customers to participate in competitions, shop online with order pickup from designated locations, receive digital receipts and coupons, and access exclusive discounts.

'Excellence, Practicality and Convenience'

Gianluca Grassi, head of omnichannel marketing with the retailer, announced the changes, emphasising that with Unes, supported by the company's premium brand Il Viaggiator Goloso, the goal is to "retain existing customers and appeal to new target consumers who value excellence, practicality, and convenience."

As part of the Finiper Group, Unes operates over 190 outlets in Lombardy, Piedmont, and Emilia-Romagna. Despite reporting a profit of €20.2 million in 2022, reflecting a 98% decrease from the previous year, the company achieved a turnover of €1.08 billion, indicating a 4% increase.