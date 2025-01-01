52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5

Vegetables

South African Retailer Boxer's Shares Jump 16% On Market Debut

South African Retailer Boxer's Shares Jump 16% On Market Debut

Consumers Increasingly Prioritising Digestive Health, Notes FMCG Gurus

Consumers Increasingly Prioritising Digestive Health, Notes FMCG Gurus

Accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, a significant proportion of global consumers have become more attentive to various aspects of their health and wellbe...

FreshProducePEFCR Initiative To Define Fresh Produce's Environmental Footprint

Freshfel Europe, which represents the interests of the fresh fruit and vegetable sector in Europe, has announced a public consultation for its FreshProduce...

Advertisement
Next
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com