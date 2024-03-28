52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Fresh Produce

VOG Innovation Corner Offers A 'Breath Of Fresh Air' In Fruit And Vegetables

By Editorial
VOG Innovation Corner Offers A 'Breath Of Fresh Air' In Fruit And Vegetables

VOG is increasingly committed to promoting the apple category and enriching the consumer experience in fruit and vegetable departments with innovative and disruptive communication.

This is why, in partnership with several European retailers, the Consortium has launched the Innovation Corner, a new point-of-sale display format dedicated to the most modern apple brands.

The Innovation Corner is a mobile, versatile and flexible station that adds attractive elements to a retail outlet, while guiding consumers in finding the right apple for their needs. The Innovation Corner immediately catches consumers’ attention, with the goal of highlighting varietal innovation.

The initiative debuted in cooperation with a number of European commercial partners and focused on the Cosmic Crisp, RedPop, Giga and yello brands, but can be adapted to the specific needs of each market and time of year.

Category Management

“With our vertical specialisation in the apple category, we are the ideal partner for category management projects that improve communication in the fruit and vegetable department,” said Hannes Tauber, Marketing Manager at VOG.

“The Innovation Corner is an example of this. With this tool, the most modern and distinctive brands can fully leverage their ability to attract new consumers, intriguing them and providing them with the tools to identify their favourite product.”

The response from consumers and retailers alike has been decidedly positive. In combination with tastings, the Innovation Corner encouraged immediate purchase and even repurchase at a later date.

The tool’s flexibility also made it possible to take apple communication outside the fruit and vegetable department.

'Very Enthusiastic'

“Both consumers and the customers we worked with were very enthusiastic about the initiative,” added Klaus Hölzl, Sales Manager at VOG. “Consumers found a different display than usual, with more space to better explain varieties and brands.

"Retailers appreciated the effort made to create something innovative for the category – some managed to use displays creatively, adding communication elements. This enthusiasm confirms that this is the right direction and that the initiative reinforces the joint work between us and our partners to enhance the entire supply chain.”

This article was written in partnership with VOG.

