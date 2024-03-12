Global Coalition Of Fresh Produce Seeks To Uncover Industry Challenges

The Global Coalition of Fresh Produce, which brings together fresh produce associations from across the world, has initiated a global survey to assess the costs associated with fruit and vegetable production and trading, as well as the prices received by growers and intermediaries.

The survey, which will explore the 'evolving impacts' of production and tracing costs in Canada, the USA, Europe, Africa, New Zealand, Australia and South America, follows on from a similar study in March 2023.

Cost Increases

That report found that companies involved in the fruit and vegetable supply chain had faced a significant increase in production and operating costs, particularly in areas such as fertilisers and electricity.

According to the study, the majority of European producers were unable to command higher prices amid such rising costs, with 56% stating they were 'breaking even', 16% largely selling at a loss, and just over a quarter (28%) able to make a profit.

Supply Chain Challenges

Commenting on the group's latest study, Ron Lemaire, chairman of the Coalition, said, “We are conducting this global survey to shed light on the challenges experienced by actors in the fresh produce supply chain worldwide.

"The results of this new survey will help the industry, its partners and all government levels understand the current impacts of production and operating costs and selling prices, and work together to address them.”

With the survey, the Coalition is hoping to ' frame and understand the challenges the industry is experiencing today', it said in a statement. The survey can be found here.

The Global Coalition of Fresh Produce boasts members around the globe, including Afruibana, the Association of Banana Exporters of Ecuador (AEBE), AUSVEG, the Canadian Produce Marketing Association (CPMA), the Committee Linking Entrepreneurship–Agriculture–Development (COLEAD), Freshfel Europe, the Fruit and Vegetable Growers of Canada (FVGC), the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA), the Southern Hemisphere Association of Fresh Fruit Exporters (SHAFFE) and United Fresh New Zealand.