Top 10 European Countries By Fruit And Vegetable Consumption

While the World Health Organization recommends consumption of at least five portions of fresh fruit and vegetables per day, just 13.9% of EU citizens achieve that target, according to Eurostat.

Data* for the entire EU-28 region shows that more than a third of citizens (34.7%) don't consume any fruit and vegetables at all on a daily basis, with the majority (51.2%) consuming between one and four portions of fresh produce.

The countries in which fruit and vegetable consumption is lowest include Romania, where 65.1% of the population state that they don't consume any fruit and vegetables day-to-day (with just 3.5% consuming the recommended 3.5%) and Bulgaria, where 58.7% say that they don't consume any fruit and vegetables.

ESM looks at the ten European countries in which fruit and vegetable consumption (either 'five portions a day', or 'between one and four portions per day') is highest, based on Eurostat data:

1. Belgium

Topping the list is Belgium, with a total of 84.8% of the population consuming at least one portion of fruit and vegetables per day. Just under three quarters (72.5%) consume between one and four portions, while 12.3% consume five portions or more, in line with WHO recommendations.

2. Portugal

In second place is Portugal, where 79.3% of the population consume at least one portion of fruit and vegetables per day. 61.3% consume between one and four portions, while 18.0% consume five portions or more, according to Eurostat.

3. United Kingdom

The United Kingdom ranks third in terms of fruit and vegetable consumption by country, and boasts the highest percentage of individuals that consume five or more portions per day – approximately a third of the population (32.9%). Overall, 78.3% of the population consume at least one portion, with 45.4% saying that they consume between one and four portions.

4. Italy

In Italy, a relatively high percentage of people (65.4%) consume between one and four portions of fruits and vegetables per day, while 11.8% of people eat five or more portions. Overall, 77.2% of the population consumes at least one portion of fruit and vegetables per day.

5. Spain

Spain has a similar breakdown to Italy, with just over three quarters (75.5%) consuming at least one portion of fruit and vegetables per day. Some 63.1% of people consuming between one and four portions of fruits and vegetables per day, with one in eight (12.3%) eating five or more portions per day.

6. Slovenia

In Slovenia, some 72.6% of the population consume at least one portion of fruit and vegetables per day, according to Eurostat. The majority of people (65.3%) consume between one and four portions of fruits and vegetables per day, while 7.2% eat five or more portions.

7. Croatia

Croatia has a relatively high average consumption of fruits and vegetables, with 72.3% consuming at least one portion per day. Some 65% of people eat between one and four portions per day, and 7.3% eat five or more portions per day.

8. Greece

Some 69.8% of Greeks consume at least one portion of fruit and vegetables per day. The majority (62.1%) consume between one and four portions, while 7.7% eat five or more portions.

9. Norway

More than two thirds (68.8%) of Norwegians consume at least one portion of fruit and vegetables per day, according to Eurostat. The majority of these (62.8%) consume between one and four portions, while just 6% consume more than five portions per day, one of the lowest percentages in Europe to meet the WHO recommended daily intake.

10. Austria

In Austria, a large proportion of the population (60.6%) consumes between one and four portions of fruits and vegetables per day, while 6.6% of people eat five or more portions. In total, 67.2% consume at least one portion of fruit and vegetables per day.

*All data correct up to 2020. Eurostat data on 'Daily consumption of fruit and vegetables by sex, age and country of birth' published November 2022.

