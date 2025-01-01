Walgreens
Walgreens Swings To Quarterly Loss On Boots Impairment Charge
Drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc posted a loss for the fourth quarter, partly due to higher operational costs and an impairment charge related...
Walgreens Abandons Plan To Sell Boots Business
Walgreens Boots Alliance on Tuesday scrapped its plan to sell its UK high street pharmacy chain, Boots, saying no third party was able to make an adequate...
