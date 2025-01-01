52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Walgreens To Shut 1,200 Stores As CEO Wentworth Seeks Turnaround

Walgreens Swings To Quarterly Loss On Boots Impairment Charge

Drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc posted a loss for the fourth quarter, partly due to higher operational costs and an impairment charge related...

Walgreens Abandons Plan To Sell Boots Business

Walgreens Boots Alliance on Tuesday scrapped its plan to sell its UK high street pharmacy chain, Boots, saying no third party was able to make an adequate...

