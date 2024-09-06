52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Private Label

Walgreens Rolls Out Own-Brand Premium Skin Care Range

By Dayeeta Das
US retailer Walgreens has launched a new premium skin care range that offers quality products at an affordable price.

The new range caters to the growing consumer demand for premium skin care solutions and will help Walgreens redefine its beauty assortment, according to the company.

Heather Hughes, group vice president and general merchandise manager for health and beauty at Walgreens, stated, “As we sharpen our focus in areas, such as women’s health and beauty, our new premium skin care line is a game-changer for those who crave luxury but are mindful of their budget.

“Compared to the current price of similar premium skin care products listed on brand websites, the online prices of our new Walgreens premium skin care products are at least 50% less expensive, making high-quality skin care more accessible. It’s our way of delivering personalised solutions that don’t break the bank and we invite our customers to see for themselves.”

Product Range

The new skin care range offers cleansers in two variants, a liquid exfoliant, face cream, sunscreen, lip and face masks, and body butter.

It also includes an Azelaic Acid Suspension SKU, which helps improve skin radiance and minimise the look of uneven skin tone, the retailer added.

Other products in the range are Collagen Serum; Hyaluronic Acid Serum; Vitamin C Serum; and Niacinamide Serum.

The online price of the products ranges from $9.99 to $22.99, while the serums cost $5.99 each.

In June, Walgreens Boots Alliance cut its profit forecast for fiscal 2024 and announced store closures, citing challenging pharmacy industry trends and a worse-than-expected US consumer environment.

