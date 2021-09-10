ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Amazon To Fully Fund College Tuition For Frontline Employees

Published on Sep 10 2021 1:58 PM in Technology tagged: US / Amazon / education / POS System

Amazon To Fully Fund College Tuition For Frontline Employees

Amazon.com Inc will fully fund college tuition for over 750,000 of its frontline employees in a bid to step up efforts to attract and retain workers in a tight domestic labour market.

It plans to spend about $1.2 billion in the next four years on its US employees, funding full college tuition and high school diplomas, including English proficiency certifications as well as upskilling programmes, it said in a blogpost

The move would help Amazon attract talent and beef up its delivery network and fulfilment centre staff, at a time when labour shortages have left companies scrambling to fill vacancies and balance remote and in-office work in a reopening economy.

Amazon said it had seen a surge in applications to participate in education programmes since the start of the pandemic, as employees looked to upskill.

It offers various upskilling programmes including in Amazon Web Services, its cloud computing unit that saw demand shoot up thanks to remote work.

Read More: Amazon's Foray Into Department Stores Could Breathe New Life Into Segment: Analysis

Point-Of-Sale System

Elsewhere, the e-commerce giant is working on a new type of point-of-sale system that can be sold to third-party sellers, according to a report in the Insider.

Advertisement

The new system can handle both online and offline transactions and can also link to other services including Prime and Flex, the report added, citing an internal document.

The move will allow Amazon to compete with Canada's Shopify and US payments giant PayPal, which already offer POS systems for payments for small businesses, that have moved online during the pandemic to boost sales.

Project Santos, created by an internal Amazon team to compete with Shopify, is leading the project, the report said. Amazon declined to comment.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Technology news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Walgreens To Raise Minimum Hourly Wage From October

Walgreens To Raise Minimum Hourly Wage From October
Soybeans Edge Lower, Set For Weekly Gains Of More Than 2%

Soybeans Edge Lower, Set For Weekly Gains Of More Than 2%
Pet Food Shortages Leave Owners Struggling

Pet Food Shortages Leave Owners Struggling
Dole Slashes IPO Price Range By More Than $400m

Dole Slashes IPO Price Range By More Than $400m
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Technology

Tegut Opens New Teo Store In Ochsenwiese Fri, 10 Sep 2021

Tegut Opens New Teo Store In Ochsenwiese
Russia's Yandex Says It Repelled Biggest DDoS Attack In History Thu, 9 Sep 2021

Russia's Yandex Says It Repelled Biggest DDoS Attack In History
SPAR Mozambique Introduces E-Commerce Services, Offers Home Delivery Tue, 7 Sep 2021

SPAR Mozambique Introduces E-Commerce Services, Offers Home Delivery
Glovo Plans To Invest €50m In Africa In The Next 12 Months Tue, 7 Sep 2021

Glovo Plans To Invest €50m In Africa In The Next 12 Months
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN