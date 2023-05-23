52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Technology

Amcor Announces Plans To Acquire Moda Systems

By Robert McHugh
Packaging firm Amcor has announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Moda Systems, a manufacturer of automated protein packaging machines.

Amcor says the acquisition will complement its existing strength in film packaging, enabling the business to offer an end-to-end packaging solution that encompasses primary packaging, equipment, on-site technical service and parts.

Moda Systems

Based in New Zealand, privately-held Moda Systems designs, assembles and supports modular vacuum packaging solutions for the meat, poultry and dairy industries.

Amcor said that this solution, combined with its portfolio of meat, poultry, seafood and cheese shrink packaging options, will further enhance the value it delivers to protein producers.

Read More: Amcor Reports 4% Growth In Net Sales In First Nine Months

Optimised Labour

Moda's rotary vacuum system improves operational efficiencies for protein producers, enabling them to optimise labor, improve safety and reduce waste.

The system is designed for ease of use in connecting, operating, maintaining and cleaning.

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to be completed towards the end of the second quarter of this year.

'Exciting New Option'

"This acquisition will enable Amcor to offer an exciting new option and choice in automated protein packaging, making us the only flexible packaging manufacturer to own a high-speed, rotary equipment solution for fresh meat," commented Fred Stephan, Amcor flexibles North America (AFNA) president.

"Combined with our best-in-class film portfolio, we see great strategic value in adding Moda's automation technology, and technical expertise and services, to a range of customisable format solutions beyond a standard shrink bag."

"This transaction will enable Amcor to further enhance our winning value proposition for our global protein processing customers."

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Technology news. Article by Robert McHugh. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

