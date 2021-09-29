Biedronka And Glovo Announce Ultra-Fast Delivery Service

Published on Sep 29 2021 10:25 AM in Technology tagged: Poland / Biedronka / Glovo / Quick Commerce

Biedronka has announced that it is to launch a 15-minute delivery service in six Polish cities in association with Glovo.

Glovo app users will be able to access the ‘BIEK’ service, available seven days a week, in Warsaw, Kraków, Gdańsk, Wrocław, Poznań and Łódź from 15 October 2021.

Orders will be delivered from Biedronka Express distribution micro centres to customers' apartments and houses by a dedicated group of couriers from Glovo.

Shoppers will have access to a wide range of items from Biedronka's own brand as well as leading external brands at the same prices as in the retailer's stores.

'Attractive And Comfortable' Offer

Luis Araujo, CEO of Biedronka, said, "We constantly innovate to make our offer even more attractive and comfortable every day. Our priority is to thoroughly understand the changing lifestyles of our customers and to do everything we can to make their lives easier by offering the widest possible range of purchases. An enhanced partnership with Glovo is an important step in fulfilling this mission."

The launch of the Biedronka Express service under the name BIEK will not change the existing operations of Biedronka in Glovo Online Store, the retailer added.

Biedronka has been collaborating with Glovo since April of last year and offering its services in 31 Polish cities.

'Affordable, Ultra-Fast And Convenient'

Carlos Silván, general director of Glovo Polska, said, "We are looking forward to working with Biedronka, thanks to which we can create the most affordable, ultra-fast and convenient delivery in Poland, which will be available only in Glovo.

"Over the past 18 months, the two companies have collaborated to expand e-commerce, enabling purchases in less than 60 minutes from multiple locations. This partnership strengthens our shared vision and strengthens Glovo's commitment to Poland and the democratisation of comfortable and modern shopping."