ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Quick Commerce Opening Up New Opportunities For Retail: Barclays

Published on Sep 28 2021 8:48 AM in Technology tagged: Featured Post / Barclays / GlobalData / Gorillas / Flink / Getir / Quick Commerce / Rapid Delivery / Gopuff

Quick Commerce Opening Up New Opportunities For Retail: Barclays

'Quick commerce' or 'rapid delivery' grocery firms have been on the rise in retail over the past year, with operators such as Getir, Gopuff, Gorillas, Flink and Weezy seeking to shake up the existing market with the promise of near-immediate delivery services.

But are such developments a flash in the pan, related to the current COVID circumstances, or the start of a new chapter for grocery delivery? According to Barclays, while it is too early to make any definitive judgments, there are signs that the quick commerce market could have longevity.

'The willingness of VC investors to fund these businesses at high valuations – with Getir alone valued at approximately twice the market cap of M&S, for example – suggests that they envisage a valuable growth opportunity in the years ahead,' the bank said.

'A Market In The Gap'

please subscribe or sign in to continue reading

image description

Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day FREE Trial.

A trial subscription gives unrestricted access to all premium site content, app content, weekly email content and European Supermarket Magazine digital edition for a full 30 days. Try it now!

START YOUR FREE TRIAL NOW
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Aldi UK Sees Sales Up In 2020, Announces Investment of £1.3bn

Aldi UK Sees Sales Up In 2020, Announces Investment of £1.3bn
ESM September/October 2021: Read The Latest Issue Online!

ESM September/October 2021: Read The Latest Issue Online!
Carrefour Unveils New Personal Shopper Service, OK Market!

Carrefour Unveils New Personal Shopper Service, OK Market!
Nestlé, Kerry Group, Campbell Soup Among Companies Exposed To Physical Climate Risks: IIGCC

Nestlé, Kerry Group, Campbell Soup Among Companies Exposed To Physical Climate Risks: IIGCC
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Technology

Amazon To Offer insurance To Businesses In The UK: Broker Mon, 27 Sep 2021

Amazon To Offer insurance To Businesses In The UK: Broker
DoorDash Backs Round Valuing Delivery Startup Flink At $2.5bn: Sources Fri, 24 Sep 2021

DoorDash Backs Round Valuing Delivery Startup Flink At $2.5bn: Sources
Czech Grocery Delivery Firm Rohlik To Invest €400m In Automation Thu, 23 Sep 2021

Czech Grocery Delivery Firm Rohlik To Invest €400m In Automation
European E-Commerce Saw 10% Growth In 2020 To €757m: Report Thu, 23 Sep 2021

European E-Commerce Saw 10% Growth In 2020 To €757m: Report
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN