52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5

Biedronka

Poland’s Biedronka Delays Slovakian Launch

Poland’s Biedronka Delays Slovakian Launch
Premium logo

Premium

Glovo’s Daniel Alonso Moreno On The Gig Economy Evolution In Retail

Glovo’s Daniel Alonso Moreno On The Gig Economy Evolution In Retail

Daniel Alonso Moreno, VP of Q-Commerce of Glovo, spoke to ESM about the increasing consumer demand for convenience and accessibility and how Q-commerce is...

Jerónimo Martins Helps Delta Q Expand To Slovakia

Portugal’s Grupo Nabeiro-Delta Cafés has teamed up with Jerónimo Martins to bring Delta Q coffee capsules to Slovakia.

Advertisement
Next
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com